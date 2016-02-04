Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks during an inflation report news conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain, in this file photograph dated November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/pool/files

LONDON The outlook for business investment in Britain could be affected by how campaigning around the country's European Union membership referendum unfolds, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

The BoE expects to see business investment growing at a "pretty smart" rate, Carney told reporters after the central bank cut its economic growth forecasts.

Asked how the referendum likely to be held in June might affect investment, Carney said: "We will have to see. It will be a product of how the campaign unfolds."

(Reporting by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Hugh Lawson)