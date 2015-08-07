LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday the central bank was comfortable about price gains in Britain's housing market which have picked up a bit more speed this year.

"Clearly there are going to be pockets where at any one time house price inflation is quite high but I think overall in the UK we don't view that with great alarm," Broadbent told BBC radio.

Broadbent, who is deputy governor for monetary policy, also sits on the BoE's Financial Policy Committee which watches out for risks to the economy from the banking sector. He said measures introduced by the FPC to limit growth of very high mortgages had been successful.

Britain's housing market has showed signs of heating up again this year after slowing in 2014 when the measures were introduced.

