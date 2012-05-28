LONDON Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent rejected a call from the International Monetary Fund to consider cutting interest rates further, saying it would not help businesses much and could discourage bank lending.

Last week the IMF said the BoE should consider options other than just buying more British government bonds to stimulate Britain's struggling economy and gummed-up credit markets.

But Broadbent said the current shape of BoE monetary policy was appropriate, and that the central bank had considered a further rate cut last October, but rejected it in favour of more quantitative easing gilt purchases.

"We are not convinced that it is the right thing to do. We had that discussion around October (2011) ... when we decided to purchase more assets," he said in a question-and-answer session after speaking at financial information company Bloomberg.

"As to whether (policy stimulus) is sufficient at the moment, then clearly it is," he continued. "The forecasts in May were consistent, two years out, with roughly balanced risks on either side of the (inflation) target."

Broadbent, like all but one of the BoE's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, voted not to extend the central bank's 325 billion pound asset purchase scheme this month against a backdrop of inflation well above its 2 percent target.

However, the knock-on impact on Britain from the financial turmoil in parts of the euro zone means that a growing minority of economists expect the BoE to restart its quantitative easing programme later this year.

Broadbent said that cutting BoE rates to 0.25 percent from their current 0.5 percent would make little difference to most firms, whose borrowing costs were many times that, while it risked reducing banks' profit margins, further discouraging them from lending.

He also dismissed the idea of buying gilts specifically from banks, to encourage them to lend, rather than from investment funds. QE's effectiveness lay more in pushing down yields rather than through a bank lending channel which appeared "fairly inactive".

In his speech Broadbent did not discuss the outlook for BoE monetary policy in depth, but instead focused on the impact of fears of a euro zone break-up on businesses' investment plans.

Fears of even an unlikely, high-cost event could play a significant role in discouraging investment, especially in big projects that were hard to reverse once started, he said.

This could be damaging the ability of Britain's economy to grow without causing inflation, he added.

But this damaging trend - and Britain's weak economic performance in general - could rapidly reverse if euro zone economic prospects improved.

"If fears of downside risks were to recede, this could have pretty powerful effects on output - potential as well as actual - in a positive direction," Broadbent said.

However, for now Britain's economic fate was largely in the hands of policymakers elsewhere in Europe, Broadbent said. And although the BoE stood ready to intervene if the euro zone debt crisis spiralled out of control, there would be a limit to what it could do.

"Domestic interventions have their limits. It remains the case that, for the time being at least, the most important policy decisions affecting the UK are being taken in other parts of the continent," he said.

