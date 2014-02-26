Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent speaks at Thomson Reuters' London headquarters, in the Canary Wharf business district in London September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Britain's economic productivity may not approach U.S. levels, even if some of the international headwinds facing it recede, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday.

Weak productivity has been a major problem for Britain since the financial crisis, and the economic recovery has not led it to pick up as much as the BoE expected - potentially weighing on how much Britons can earn in the long term.

In a speech which did not cover the immediate outlook for Britain's economy and monetary policy, Broadbent said Britain was more exposed to international trends than people thought.

Simply looking at the share of trade in Britain's economy underestimated the impact of the euro zone and global financial markets on British output and firms' access to capital, which in turn affected productivity, Broadbent said.

The Bank has said that if productivity does not improve it may create inflation pressures, meaning the bank has to raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

Broadbent saw some grounds for optimism about an improvement, but said significant gains were not certain.

"There's no inevitability that we recover that lost ground. Even when international capital is mobile, productivity can diverge as well as converge," Broadbent said in a speech to London's Institute of Economic Affairs, a free-market think tank.

"The decline in relative productivity in the euro area began several years before the financial crisis, and there is no guarantee that our own productivity will again begin to converge to U.S. levels," he added.

U.S. productivity rose strongly in the second half of 2013 as businesses stepped up output sharply while keeping a lid on hiring and hours worked.

Broadbent also said the impact of economic stabilisation in the euro zone in helping Britain's recovery was underestimated.

"Receding near-term risk in the euro area has been a significant contributor to our own economic recovery. I'm not sure that's the accepted view," he said.

Some commentators attributed too much credit to the Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme, or the government's Help to Buy housing aid scheme, he added.

