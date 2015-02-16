LONDON British interest rates are more likely to rise rather than fall when they next change, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Broadbent's comments in an interview with Sky News echo the message from BoE Governor Mark Carney when he presented the central bank's quarterly economic forecasts on Thursday, which raised the possibility of a rate cut if inflation is very weak for a prolonged period.

"The MPC still believes that the next move in interest rates is likely to be up. But you are right we took the opportunity to say the effective lower bound (for rates) is somewhat lower than we thought it was 3-4 years ago," Broadbent said.

Another member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, Martin Weale, said in a newspaper article on Sunday that interest rates might need to rise sooner than markets expect.

