LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Tuesday that Brexit-related uncertainty had not caused a major plunge in business investment, but was probably affecting some companies' decisions.

Broadbent said there was "some nervousness" around Britain's future trading relationships, particularly in businesses that trade a lot with Europe.

"There's no precipitous change but there are clearer signs in business investment. But we're not seeing the dramatic fall that we saw after the financial crisis," Broadbent told the Chronicle newspaper in Newcastle, northeast England.

Broadbent described consumer spending as robust and that there was "no great sign of any interruption".

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)