LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said he has not been on the brink of voting for higher interest rates, unlike some of his colleagues, and labour costs in Britain need to grow quite a lot faster to get inflation back to the bank's target.

Broadbent told Reuters the BoE had to balance "fairly robust" growth at home against a slowdown in emerging economies and he was not surprised financial markets had pushed back bets on when the central bank would start to raise rates.

While BoE chief economist Andy Haldane warned last week of a possible emerging market crisis, Broadbent sounded less worried, saying developing economies had been slowing for a while. He said the euro zone was doing better than in 2014.

"It has been true for some time that we have been having to weigh up what has looked like a fairly robust recovery in domestic demand against weakness in the rest of the world," he said in an interview late on Wednesday.

Britain and the United States have seen rapid economic growth and falling unemployment over the past couple of years, pushing their central banks towards raising interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis.

Even so, the BoE's rate-setters voted by 8-1 in August and September to leave rates at their record low of 0.5 percent, reflecting uncertainty about the global economy as well as an inflation rate currently languishing near zero.

"We are certainly not unconcerned (but) we have pointed for a while to downside risks in the global economy," Broadbent said, speaking in his office overlooking a courtyard at the BoE.

He said he was not as close to voting for a rate rise as some of his colleagues who might have moved already had it not been for China's stock market falls: "I was not one of those on the brink of voting for higher interest rates."

The former Goldman Sachs economist said it was not surprising that markets had recently pushed back expectations of when the BoE would raise rates given market turmoil and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision not to tighten policy this month.

"It's an entirely predictable reaction of markets," he said, adding that he was reassured the market turmoil had not spilled over into higher borrowing costs for British banks.

Financial markets do not expect a BoE rate hike for over a year but some economists said Broadbent's comments were consistent with their view that it could come around February.

"The case for a rate hike early in the new year is alive and kicking," Alan Clarke, a market strategist at Scotiabank, said. "The only question is presentational -- whether they have the stomach to raise rates while inflation is so low."

British inflation has been near zero for the past six months, due to a drop in commodity prices and a strong currency.

LABOUR MARKET FOCUS

Broadbent said the health of Britain's jobs market was more important to the BoE than the timing of a Fed rate hike. Growth in unit labour costs, which balance pay against productivity, was too low for price inflation to reach the Bank's target.

"Given the pressure from overseas and from the exchange rate strength on imported prices, if anything we need to see faster growth of unit labour costs than the 2 percent inflation target," Broadbent said.

Unit labour costs grew by an annual rate of around 1 percent in the three months to June.

Britain's economy as a whole was probably growing at around the rate the BoE had predicted at the start of August, but there was "some tailing off" in the latest manufacturing and export figures, making the picture for the fourth quarter less clear.

"You could argue you've got some signs of (slower growth). But broadly speaking ... the kind of growth rates we are getting even in Q3, Q4, are pretty stellar compared with what I experienced in my first couple of years on the MPC," he said.

Broadbent joined the Monetary Policy Committee in 2011, when Britain was at risk of tipping back into recession and the BoE was expanding its bond purchase programme. He has always voted with the majority on the nine-member MPC.

He showed little appetite for a change to the BoE's tools or inflation-fighting mandate, as suggested by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn under the guise of 'People's Quantitative Easing'.

"My own view is that we benefited from having a stable target, a stable nominal target over the last 20 years and an independent committee asked to achieve it," Broadbent said.

