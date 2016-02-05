LONDON The Bank of England has not yet seen signs that British companies are curbing investment plans because of uncertainty around Britain's referendum on European Union membership, a top Bank of England official said on Friday.

Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told BBC radio that he thought the next move in interest rates was still likely to be up and he downplayed the BoE's decision to cut its growth forecasts on Thursday, saying the British economy had been robust.

Asked how the referendum, likely to be held in June, was affecting the economy, Broadbent said: "We have not yet seen, regarding investment intentions, any weakening of those of late, but obviously it's something we watch pretty closely."

