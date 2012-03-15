LONDON The revival in bank lending needed for Britain's economic recovery hinges on an easing in the euro zone debt crisis rather than domestic borrowers paying down debt, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Thursday.

The BoE may ultimately increase interest rates even with high domestic debt levels if overseas risks have reduced, and British banks' funding conditions have eased, he said.

However, such a move was unlikely "any time soon" as risks to the economy remained high, Broadbent said in a speech in London.

Broadbent and the majority of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted for a 50 billion pound increase in the central bank's asset purchase programme last month.

After broadly positive developments in recemt weeks, most economists now doubt that there will be any more such quantitative easing when these purchases are complete in May, but the first rise in interest rates is not seen before 2014.

Broadbent focused his speech at news agency Market News International on debunking what he saw as a widespread myth that the current weakness in British credit growth was due to high domestic indebtedness.

Instead, he argued, household borrowing was largely used to buy property - leading to cash windfalls for sellers and thus causing only a modest rise in net indebtedness across the economy, unlike in some peripheral euro zone economies.

British banks' retrenchment in domestic lending was caused by their heavy exposures to the U.S. subprime crisis and the current euro zone debt problems. Only when these were resolved would domestic lending recover.

"Any abatement in overseas risks - which now reside more in the euro zone than in the U.S. housing market - would have favourable effects on the funding costs of British banks and on the supply of credit to the domestic economy," he said.

"This, in its turn, could warrant a withdrawal of monetary accommodation by the MPC even if domestic debt:income ratios remain well above some notional historical 'norm'," he added.

However, Broadbent said that tightening was not something that would come soon.

"I am not, by any means, advocating such a withdrawal any time soon. With the domestic economy still fragile, and ... funding costs for European banks - including the UK's - still high, I thought it was right to vote for further asset purchases," he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Sven Egenter. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)