Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent speaks at Thomson Reuters' London headquarters, in the Canary Wharf business district in London September 26, 2011.

LONDON Households are likely to see higher real incomes next year as inflation falls back, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said in an interview on Wednesday.

"We are confident that inflation will come back and that there will be a resumption of real income growth for households in 2012," Broadbent told BBC Radio Lancashire. "Beyond that we're hopeful that policymakers in Europe will take the necessary actions to sort out more fundamental imbalances."

Broadbent was visiting Lancashire as part of a Bank regional visit.

Inflation hit a three-year high of 5.2 percent in September, official data showed on Tuesday, barely a week after the Bank launched a 75 billion pound programme of asset purchases to forestall longer-term deflation risks.

Bank Governor Mervyn King reiterated in a speech on Tuesday evening that the central bank expects inflation to fall sharply at the start of next year, when the effect of January 2011's sales tax rise drops out of the inflation statistics.

