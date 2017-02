LONDON Britain's economy faces a roughly 50 percent chance of contracting in the fourth quarter of the year, and could even slip into recession, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Thursday.

"There's clearly a risk of that," he said when asked about the chances of a recession in a CNBC television interview. "The central forecast (for GDP growth) is around zero for Q4, so the chances of this being negative in that quarter are roughly one half," he added.

Recessions are commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

CNBC said it would broadcast more of Broadbent's comments later in the day.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)