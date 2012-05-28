LONDON The current stance of the Bank of England's monetary policy is appropriate, and little would be gained even in principle by cutting its record-low interest rate further, BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Monday.

Last week the International Monetary Fund urged the BoE to consider cutting its 0.5 percent benchmark interest rate further, but Broadbent said this would not be the right course for the central bank.

"We are not convinced that it is the right thing to do. We had that discussion around October (2011) ... when we decided to purchase more assets," he said in a question-and-answer session with economists after speaking at financial information company Bloomberg.

A 0.25 percentage point cut in interest rates would make little difference to most firms, whose borrowing costs were many times that, while it risked reducing banks' profit margins, further discouraging them from lending, Broadbent said.

Broadbent, like all but one of the BoE's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, voted not to extend the central bank's 325 billion pound asset purchase scheme this month.

He said his view had not changed, and that the BoE's inflation forecasts supported keeping policy on hold.

However, the knock-on impact on Britain's struggling economy from the financial turmoil in parts of the euro zone means that a growing minority of economists expect the BoE to restart its quantitative easing programe later this year.

