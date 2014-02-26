LONDON Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday that there was too much focus on whether the central bank would raise interest rates in the spring of next year, and that the precise timing was not important.

"We have never given, would not want to give and are not giving time-specific guidance about when this happens. I might also say that there is too much focus this particular date," he said when asked about a rise in the second quarter of 2015 in a television interview with CNBC.

Broadbent said that the average interest rate over the next five years - something he said was more important for investment decisions - would not be affected by the exact timing of a first interest rate rise.

Earlier this month the central bank said market expectations of a rate rise in the second quarter of next year were consistent with its goal of targeting inflation of 2 percent.

Broadbent also repeatedly refused to confirm or deny whether he had applied to succeed Charlie Bean as the central bank's deputy governor for monetary policy.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)