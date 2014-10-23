Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Market expectations for the levels of interest rates needed to stabilise Britain's economy seem reasonable, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Thursday.
Broadbent said at an economics conference in London that the so-called 'neutral' interest rate - which affect investment returns and BoE policy decisions - were likely to stay low for some time but then eventually to rise.
Asked if the neutral interest rate was currently positive, Broadbent said it was probably negative when adjusted for inflation, though he declined to put a figure on it.
"Keeping (BoE) interest rates in nominal terms where they are is roughly right. Even with official interest rates priced to rise very gradually, it looks roughly where you'd want it to be," he said.
Broadbent reiterated the BoE's existing position that it would not reduce its 375 billion pounds ($600.8 billion) of bond holdings until it had raised interest rates some way above their current record-low level.
Broadbent added that the European Central Bank's policy of buying private-sector assets is potentially more powerful than if it were to buy government bonds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6241 British pound)
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.