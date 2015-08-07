LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday that the time for a first interest rate hike was getting closer as Britain's economic recovery continues to advance although the central bank still believes it is some way away.

"We expect to be some way away (from a rate hike). I am not going to tell you... that there is some particular point that we have in mind," Broadbent said.

"We are clearly closer to the time at which rates may have to go up, but that does not mean we're fixing some particular point in the future."

The Bank of England's rate setters this week voted 8-1 to keep interest rates at record lows, the central bank said on Thursday, surprising many investors who had expected a bigger split.

