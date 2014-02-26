Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent speaks at Thomson Reuters' London headquarters, in the Canary Wharf business district in London September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON The strength of the pound reflects the fact that other economies, particularly elsewhere in Europe, have not grown much, a Bank of England policymaker said on Wednesday.

The world economy has struggled to rebound from years of financial crises and recession. By contrast, Britain staged one of the fastest recoveries among advanced economies last year, pushing up the pound in recent months.

"To me, the strength of sterling is really a reflection of the fact that the rest of the world, Europe in particular, hasn't grown much," Ben Broadbent, a member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, told a conference in London.

Broadbent's colleague Ian McCafferty told Reuters earlier this week that further strengthening would be a worry, and could potentially make the bank delay raising interest rates, though sterling's current level had not affected exports much.

