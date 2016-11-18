LONDON Most of sterling's plunge since June's vote to leave the European Union reflects concern about Britain's economic outlook rather than expectations of higher inflation, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday.

Broadbent said policymakers worry when large currency moves are driven by perceptions that central banks might not be able to control nominal variables such as inflation.

"If you look at this particular (currency) move, I reckon about 80 percent of it is real in the minds of the foreign exchange market. The vast majority of it is not nominal," Broadbent said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg)