Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Ben Broadbent gestures as he speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London, Britain November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent on Thursday declined to say whether he was one of the policymakers who were close to voting for higher interest rates this month.

Last week one of them, Kristin Forbes, broke the BoE's consensus on rates for the first time since July, calling for a reversal of August's rate cut, and a minority of other members of the Monetary Policy Committee are considering following suit.

Asked if he was in that minority, Broadbent said: "I am not going to answer that question. I'll tell you the rules in the minutes (from policy meetings). If you vote differently, you get your name. If you don't, you don't."

Broadbent was answering questions following a speech at Imperial College in London, in which he suggested that British exporters were in the midst of a "sweet spot" before Britain leaves the European Union - one that may not last.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Larry King)