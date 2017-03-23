Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent on Thursday declined to say whether he was one of the policymakers who were close to voting for higher interest rates this month.
Last week one of them, Kristin Forbes, broke the BoE's consensus on rates for the first time since July, calling for a reversal of August's rate cut, and a minority of other members of the Monetary Policy Committee are considering following suit.
Asked if he was in that minority, Broadbent said: "I am not going to answer that question. I'll tell you the rules in the minutes (from policy meetings). If you vote differently, you get your name. If you don't, you don't."
Broadbent was answering questions following a speech at Imperial College in London, in which he suggested that British exporters were in the midst of a "sweet spot" before Britain leaves the European Union - one that may not last.
(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Larry King)
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.