LONDON Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent has softened his hawkish stance on inflation because of concerns over economic weakness, he said in an interview on Monday, his first since joining the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

The former Goldman Sachs economist succeeded arch-hawk Andrew Sentance on the BoE's nine-man rate-setting body, but has not copied Sentance's stance, voting to leave monetary policy unchanged in June, July and August.

"It's clear that the outlook has softened since earlier this year, and the latest forecasts both internationally and for the domestic economy are for continued growth but at a rate lower than people expected some months ago and certainly lower than one would expect in a, quote, normal economic recovery," Broadbent told BBC Radio 4.

"I was probably on that (hawkish) side of the debate when I arrived at the Bank earlier this year... I was concerned that a long period of above-target inflation might dislodge medium-term expectations of future inflation and find their way into other prices and wages," he added.

"That hasn't happened and, as I say, the outlook for growth domestically as well as globally has weakened in the last three or four months, so I would describe myself now as much more in the middle of the debate."

Broadbent said the MPC's assumption was that there had been a permanent loss of output in Britain, adding: "I still believe there's significant spare capacity in the economy."

(Reporting by Keith Weir and Olesya Dmitracova)