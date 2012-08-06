European shares fall as HSBC leads financials lower
LONDON European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
LONDON The Bank of England said on Monday that the conduct of its regular gilt buy-back operation had been disrupted by an operational or technical problem, and that the result would now be released after 3.20 p.m. British Time.
The problem had been resolved, and banks would be able to submit offers to sell British government bonds to the central bank until 3.15 p.m. British Time, a Bank spokesman said.
The Bank is scheduled to buy up to 1 billion pounds of gilts with a maturity of 3-7 years on Monday, as part of its 50 billion pound programme of quantitative easing purchases spread over 4 months.
Feb 21 Eurozone private sector and manufacturing growth unexpectedly accelerated to near a six-year high in February and job creation reached its fastest since August 2007, propelled by strong demand and optimism about the future, a survey found.
LONDON Britons are now more concerned about the economy than they are about terrorism or immigration, a survey showed on Tuesday, another sign that consumers are feeling increasingly worried about Britain's decision to leave the European Union.