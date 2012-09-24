LONDON Bank of England deputy governor Paul Tucker's chances of succeeding Mervyn King as governor remain intact despite his failure to spot the full extent of the Libor rate-rigging scandal, business minister Vince Cable said on Monday.

Tucker is still the front-runner to succeed King when his term ends next June according to betting company Paddy Power and a number of economists, though other leading contenders include Financial Services Authority chairman Adair Turner and former top civil servant Gus O'Donnell.

However, Tucker's prospects had appeared to dim earlier this year after uncomfortable testimony before a committee of legislators about his failure to suspect criminal behaviour in the setting of the Libor interest rate while the central bank's executive director for markets in 2008.

But in an interview with Bloomberg News, Cable - a Liberal Democrat who has taken a tough line on banking regulation - said that he did not believe Tucker had damaged his chances.

"I'm not saying I prefer him or prefer anybody else, but I didn't see anything in the recent comments which reflected to his detriment," Cable said, in rare comments from a British minister on who might follow King.

Cable said he was unaware of any banker having yet applied for the role, and said candidates should understand the banking industry but be independent of it.

"It must be somebody who isn't captured, and who is indeed independent, fully capable of speaking their mind," he said at the Liberal Democrats' annual conference in Brighton.

Jim O'Neill, the chairman of Goldman Sachs's asset management division, is priced as the most likely figure from the banking industry to become BoE governor at odds of 9/2, behind Tucker, Turner and O'Donnell.

(Reporting by David Milliken)