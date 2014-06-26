Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday the Bank had reached the limit of its tolerance on the housing market, after announcing new measures to control mortgage lending.
"This is the limit of our tolerance and that's why there is a cap in place. We will evaluate. If we need to recalibrate, we will," he said, speaking at a news conference to present a report from the Bank's Financial Policy Committee.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.