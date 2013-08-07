LONDON Governor Mark Carney said it was not important that markets had reacted to the Bank of England's new plan to foster Britain's economic recovery by bringing forward their expectations for when interest rates might rise.

"The move in markets is very marginal in terms of the expected rise ... measured in terms of months - that's the first thing," Carney told Sky News in an interview on Wednesday.

"The important thing is that different people have different views on when we're going to reach this level of unemployment," he said. "What we provided though is as much clarity as we can."

Earlier on Wednesday, the BoE said it planned to keep interest rates at a record low until unemployment falls to 7 percent or below, which it said could take three years.

