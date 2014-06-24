Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, speaks at the 'Lord Mayor's Dinner to the Bankers and Merchants of the City of London' at the Mansion House in London June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that he warned earlier this month that interest rates could rise sooner than expected because markets had not adjusted enough to strong British economic data.

He also said there appeared to be more slack in Britain's economy than previously thought, but that this needed to be balanced against economic growth showing more momentum than previously expected.

A speech by Carney on June 12 sent sterling shooting towards a five-year high against the dollar and government bond yields soaring after he said that the first interest rate "could happen sooner than markets currently expect".

He told British lawmakers on Tuesday the speech was motivated by the fact that market expectations for the first rate hike appeared unmoved by a run of strong economic data.

"We'd like to see the market adjust to the data, just as our opinions are updating. We hadn't seen (that)," said Carney.

Carney also said the economy had more momentum than the BoE would have expected.

"We have to balance that against the possibility in my view that we could have more spare capacity to begin with," he added, pointing out that wage growth has been weaker than expected.

"The developments on the wage front suggest to me ... that there has been more spare capacity in the labour market than we previously had thought."

Short sterling futures ticked up after Carney's comments to parliament, easing back on expectations for a rate hike by December but still broadly pricing one in.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; additional reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)