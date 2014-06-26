Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday a more stringent cap on the size of mortgages borrowers take out relative to their income could have hurt the housing market.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee said that from October, it would only allow 15 percent of new mortgages to be at multiples higher than 4.5 times a borrower's income.
Asked what would happen if the BoE capped mortgage loan values at three times income - as suggested by business minister Vince Cable - Carney said this would restrict more than half the mortgages that are being underwritten today.
"And that would not just slow the housing market, it would reverse the housing market and have implications for the recovery and it would do too much, in our judgement," he told Channel 5 News.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.