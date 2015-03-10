Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England gives the bank's quarterly GDP and inflation forecasts at the Bank of England in London, February 12,. 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Antony Devlin

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday it would be "extremely foolish" to use more monetary stimulus to fight a temporary plunge in British inflation caused by declining oil prices.

Carney said British consumer price inflation would likely fall to around zero in the coming months and stay there for much of the rest of the year, having already hit its lowest level on record in January at 0.3 percent.

"The thing that would be extremely foolish would be to try to lean against this oil price fall today," Carney told a panel of lawmakers in Britain's parliament.

"(That's) because the impact of that extra stimulus .... would happen well after the oil price fall had moved through the economy and we would just add unnecessary volatility."

While the BoE has said it expects its next move on monetary policy will be to raise interest rates, it has also said it might cut them further below their record low of 0.5 percent if very low inflation becomes self-reinforcing.

The BoE is mandated by the government to keep inflation at 2 percent, a target some economists have questioned.

Carney said that in theory, the inflation target could be changed in response to a prolonged supply shock -- such as one caused by big technological advances -- that would be positive for productivity.

"But that is a sober adjustment that's made by parliament, the government over time, through public debate, as opposed to a reaction to temporary deviations in inflation," he added.

Carney reiterated his view that Britain's housing market presented one of the biggest risks to financial stability.

He also said he hadn't yet seen signs that lending standards had worsened for buy-to-let property investors, following the government's decision to allow pensioners free rein to reinvest their retirement funds from April.

(Writing by Andy Bruce, reporting by London Bureau; editing by William Schomberg/Ruth Pitchford)