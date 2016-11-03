Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England speaks during the quarterly Inflation Report press conference at The Bank of England in London, Britain November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday he would not rethink his decision, announced earlier this week, to stay at the British central bank for an extra year until June 2019.

"I don't think we should reopen these things. We have got enough things to worry about," he told BBC television. "I don't think we should give real-time commentary on all these things,"

Asked if that meant there would be no further extension to his time at the BoE, Carney said: "No, no."

At a news conference earlier on Thursday, the Canadian declined to answer questions about whether he might stay on at the Bank longer than 2019.

Carney said on Monday he would stay at the Bank for a total of six years, instead of the five he originally agreed to stay, in order to see Britain's economy through the two-year period of negotiations for leaving the European Union. He decided not to take up the option of staying for a full eight-year term.

