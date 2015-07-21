EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON The Bank of England will need to decide around the turn of the year whether the time is right to start to raise interest rates from their current record low, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
Carney, speaking at an event hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank, said Britain's economy still faced headwinds from economic weakness in the euro zone, the strength of sterling and further government austerity.
Carney's remarks echoed those he made in a speech in Lincoln last week.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.