FTSE falters ahead of holiday, banks in focus
LONDON Britain's top share index declined on Thursday, with financials in the spotlight as U.S. banks were set to report earnings, though volumes were light ahead of a market holiday.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney believes the outlook for the world economy has not changed significantly despite recent volatility in financial markets and commodity prices, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday.
"It is a pretty modest world," Carney told the newspaper in an interview, pointing to estimates of 3 percent global growth this year. "Recent events are just reinforcing that. I don't think they have fundamentally changed that trajectory."
(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)
LONDON Britain's top share index declined on Thursday, with financials in the spotlight as U.S. banks were set to report earnings, though volumes were light ahead of a market holiday.
LONDON British manufacturers reported the fastest export growth in more than two years in early 2017 and the services sector also recovered to rack up its strongest sales growth since last June's Brexit vote, a business survey showed on Thursday.