LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney believes the outlook for the world economy has not changed significantly despite recent volatility in financial markets and commodity prices, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday.

"It is a pretty modest world," Carney told the newspaper in an interview, pointing to estimates of 3 percent global growth this year. "Recent events are just reinforcing that. I don't think they have fundamentally changed that trajectory."

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)