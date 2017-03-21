Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it was important not to overreact to economic data for a single month after figures showed earlier on Tuesday that inflation rose by more than expected in February.
Consumer price inflation hit 2.3 percent last month, shooting past the BoE's 2 percent target and its strongest in nearly three-and-a-half years.
"Look, (it's) a single data point. You never overreact to a single data point," Carney said in response to a question on the inflation figures at a panel discussion in London on banking conduct standards.
Sterling hit a three-week high after the data was published and government bond prices fell as investors priced in a steeper path for BoE interest rates in the coming years.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.