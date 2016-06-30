Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney delivers a speech about murdered MP Jo Cox before the Dinner to the Bankers and Merchants at The Mansion House in London, Britain June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, among Britain's best-paid public officials, declined a pay rise for a third year running, according to the central bank's annual accounts on Thursday.

Canadian Carney, who earns a basic salary of 480,000 pounds a year and has a 250,000 pound annual housing allowance, has been a central figure in the response from British authorities to leaving the European Union.

The Bank declined to comment on Carney's reasons for rejecting a pay rise.

Median gross earnings for full-time British employees stood at 27,600 pounds for the year ending in April 2015.

Weak wage growth has plagued Britain's economic recovery since the financial crisis, and has been one reason why the BoE has been unable to raise interest rates from record low levels.

Carney is set to outline his thinking on how Britain's economy is coping with last week's vote to leave the EU in a speech due at 1500 GMT.

Last week's decision by British voters shocked global financial markets, sending the pound to a 31-year low against the dollar earlier this week and wiping $3 trillion off stock markets around the world.

Stock markets have since stabilised but many economists think Britain's economy is on track for recession, something Carney said was a possibility ahead of the June 23 referendum.

Carney responded quickly to the result of the vote, saying early on Friday that the BoE would do what was needed as Britain's economy adjusts to the decision to leave the EU.

Economists polled by Reuters last week in the aftermath of the Brexit vote expect the BoE is now much more likely to cut interest rates.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Dominic Evans)