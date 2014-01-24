Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that British interest rates were likely to go up only gradually when the time comes to tighten monetary policy as the economy faces the aftermath of the financial crisis.
"Even when monetary policy changes, given those headwinds ... we would expect any adjustment to be very gradual," Carney told BBC television in an interview.
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.