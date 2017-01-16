HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney declined on Monday to say if the central bank would respond to the sharp fall in the pound, saying only that the value of sterling goes up and down.
"The best I can say is that the value of the pound will go up and down," Carney said, after being asked a question about the outlook for the currency after delivering a speech at the London School of Economics.
Earlier on Monday, the pound fell to some of the lowest levels against the dollar seen in more than three decades.
Carney also repeated his view that leaving the European Union has the potential to reinforce existing risks facing Britain's economy.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.