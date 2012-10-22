People walk and cycle past the Bank of England, in the City of London, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON The Bank of England is looking for a chief operating officer to manage its growing range of day to day responsibilities in aid of giving its next governor more room to focus on policy.

The central bank said on Monday the appointment of a COO would be made in 2013 once a successor to governor Mervyn King - who will retire at the end of June next year - was found.

The BoE will become Britain's main financial regulator in a sweeping overhaul of the country's regulatory framework, aimed at preventing a repeat of the financial crisis when a number of banks collapsed and had to be bailed out.

Politicians and central bank watchers have wondered if the central bank governor would not be overburdened with the increase in powers and responsibilities.

The Chief Operating Officer will work alongside the bank's deputy governors and will take responsibility for the day-to-day management of the central bank, including the oversight of the Finance, Information Technology and Human Resource functions, the BoE said.

"This will allow the Governor and Deputy Governors more time to focus on their policy responsibilities," it said.

Executive search company Odgers Berndtson will conduct the first phase of the recruitment of a Chief Operating Officer, the BoE added.

Chancellor George Osborne is expected to announce his choice for the governor role in his autumn budget statement on December 5.

Deputy governor Paul Tucker is seen as the front-runner to land the job, but Adair Turner - chairman of bank regulator FSA - and former Bank chief economist John Vickers have also thrown their hats into the ring.

The central bank also announced on Monday that its Finance Director Warwick Jones would leave together with King at the end of June 2013.

The new chief operating officer would lead the search for a new finance director, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; editing by Patrick Graham)