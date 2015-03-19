A pedestrians walks under an arch opposite the Bank of England in London March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The Bank of England said on Thursday it had appointed a former enforcement executive at Britain's competition regulator as its new general counsel.

Sonya Branch would take over in mid-May from Graham Nicholson who will retire at the end of April, the BoE said.

The Bank's governor, Mark Carney, mentioned Branch's private-sector experience as well as her work at the Competition and Markets Authority in a statement welcoming her appointment.

Branch's page on social media site Linkedin shows she worked at law firm Clifford Chance and the Office of Fair Trading before joining the CMA where she worked on cartel investigations as well as competition and consumer enforcement cases.

She represents the BoE's latest appointment of outside candidates for top jobs, several of which have gone to women, since Carney took over the Bank in 2013. He has previously said that there were not enough women working at the BoE.

