The Bank of England is seen against a blue sky in the City of London October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON High inflation rates over the last couple of years have not damaged the Bank of England's credibility, Bank policymaker Adam Posen argued in a research paper published on Thursday.

Comparing the explicit inflation targeting of the Bank of England, which has a defined goal of 2 percent, with the implicit approach of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the paper found that a clear goal did not limit the Bank's ability to respond to shocks flexibly while maintaining its credibility.

"We found no evidence to suggest that the Bank of England's inflation target compelled it to fight inflation any more aggressively than the Fed," Posen and co-author Kenneth Kuttner wrote in the paper published by the Bank.

"Inflation forecasts converge at comparable rates in both countries. The lack of any detectable asymmetry in either country between the responses to positive versus negative deviations suggest that overshooting the target has not damaged the central banks' credibility," they said.

In Britain, inflation has been above the Bank's target for nearly 2 years and is set to near 5 percent soon. The inflation overshoot has led to concerns the BoE's credibility as an inflation fighter could be damaged.

Nevertheless, the Bank has kept interest rates at record lows and launched a new round of quantitative easing last week to fight the threat of a renewed recession, saying the weak economy could push medium-term inflation well below target.

Posen has been campaigning for more easing over the past 12 months despite high inflation, while other policymakers were worried that a persistent inflation overshoot could dislodge inflation expectations and lead to an upward spiral.

But Posen and Kuttner said their analysis did not find signs for that. "Long-run inflation expectations, measured by the spreads between nominal and indexed bonds, are largely unresponsive to economic news, suggesting that inflation expectations have remained anchored in spite of the recent inflation volatility," they said.

The Bank also concluded in its quarterly bulletin in June that long-term inflation expectations remain reasonably well-anchored and there are few signs that short- or medium-term expectations have become significantly de-anchored.

For the full paper click: www.bankofengland.co.uk/publications/externalmpcpapers/extmpcpap r0034.pdf

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)