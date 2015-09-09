LONDON A proposed Bank of England (BoE) overhaul of credit unions would make it harder for these local savings and loans organisations to compete with banks, industry officials said on Tuesday.

Lawmakers and bodies such as the Church of England want to see credit unions compete better with the "Big Four" banks that dominate the British market for current or checking accounts and personal loans, as well as with "payday" lenders charging high interest rates to those lacking access to other forms of credit.

The BoE's supervisory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), in June proposed requiring credit unions with more than 10,000 members and 10 million pounds ($15 million) on their books to hold capital equivalent to 10 percent of their assets, as a safeguard in the event of their failure.

Furthermore, each deposit would be capped 75,000 pounds, the limit insured by an independent body.

At a meeting held by lawmakers in Britain's parliament, credit union officials called for a fundamental rethink.

Brian McCrory, secretary of the World Council of Credit Union's board of directors, said the proposals would lead to significant overcapitalisation, had no underlying rationale, and would undermine the viability of credit unions.

"We view it as anti-competitive. It would be hugely costly if not unattainable," McCrory told the meeting.

There are 500 credit unions in Britain, with membership numbers ranging from a handful to those with more than 30,000 and deposits of more than 100 million pounds.

The sector has typically served poor neighbourhoods but is revamping itself to attract a wider range of customers by offering savings products and mortgages.

Martin Stewart, the PRA's director of credit unions, said meeting a minimum capital requirement was key to making the sector sound. "The PRA wants credit unions to recognise the risks they take," he said.

But Mark Lyonette, chief executive of the Association of British Credit Unions, said the cap would turn credit unions into "second rate depositors" unable to compete properly with banks.

One lawmaker urged the PRA to consider phasing in some of the requirements. Stewart called on the sector to propose alternatives to the PRA plans.

($1 = 0.6504 pounds)

