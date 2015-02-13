LONDON The impact of low oil prices will stop pushing down British inflation in about a year's time and there is no need to resort to more stimulus for the economy now, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Friday.

"At the moment we are not seeing the conditions where we would reduce interest rates, and we made clear that we could reduce interest rates further if we needed to or where we'd go into quantitative easing," Cunliffe told BBC radio.

"We don't see that the economy at the moment, inflation, justifies that."

The Bank of England on Thursday said it expected Britain's economy would have its fastest growth since 2006 this year, helped by lower oil prices. But it also said it was ready to act - including possible interest rate cuts or more government bond-buying - if inflation proves weaker than expected.

