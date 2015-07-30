EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said he had concerns about how fragile financial markets would adjust to an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, in an interview published on Wednesday.
Cunliffe told the Guardian newspaper that financial markets were "quite fragile" at the moment.
"If and when U.S. interest rates go up ... there are concerns about how the market will adjust," he said. "This must be the most advertised, well signalled change in monetary policy in the history of man. Nonetheless you don't know. These are different sorts of markets to the ones we had before," he added.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.