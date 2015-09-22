LONDON Prices pressures are not building up in Britain, but the next interest rate move from the Bank of England is still likely to be up, its deputy governor Jon Cunliffe said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

Cunliffe said British economic growth was "pretty good" and was not the result of a debt-fuelled boom and that inflationary pressures remained firmly in check.

"You couldn't look at the economy now and say that there's strong upward price pressure," Cunliffe told the Journal, a regional newspaper based in Newcastle, north-east England.

"What we're not seeing is price pressure building up in the chain. With that drop in unemployment pre-crisis you would have expected to see pressure on pay much earlier. It didn't come."

He repeated the BoE's guidance that the interest rate hikes from their present record low 0.5 percent are likely to be gradual and limited.

BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said the BoE could need to cut interest rates as its next move in a speech he gave in Northern Ireland on Friday.

