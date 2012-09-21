LONDON Britain's economy should start to show more signs of life later this year and in the early part of next year, Bank of England chief economist Spencer Dale said in an interview broadcast on Friday.

Dale - who was on a visit to eastern England - said the economic backdrop was still "pretty challenging", but that there were encouraging signs from local businesses that access to bank finance was becoming easier due to the BoE's new Funding for Lending Scheme.

"There is some light at the end of the tunnel," he told radio station BBC Lincolnshire. "It is an uncertain light ... but we are hopeful."

Bank Governor Mervyn King gave his trademark downbeat assessment of the British and world economy in a rare television interview on Thursday, and warned the euro zone could yet fall apart. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Matt Falloon)