LONDON A senior Bank of England policymaker expressed a hope that Britain's embattled economy was turning a corner, according to a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

"The last couple of years have been tough but there is a great deal of hope that things are beginning to turn around," BoE chief economist Spencer Dale told the Coventry Telegraph during a two-day visit to central England.

Earlier this month, Dale was among the majority of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee members that voted against extending the central bank's asset purchases, even though Governor Mervyn King and two other rate-setters voted in favour.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)