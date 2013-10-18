LONDON The Bank of England is very unlikely to raise interest rates next year as it wants to see a period of sustained growth first, its chief economist Spencer Dale said on Friday.

"I think its very unlikely that we will raise Bank rate in 2014. We need to see sustained period of strong growth," Dale said on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Dale also said the 'knock-out' clauses that could cancel out the BoE's forward guidance were unlikely to be activated "just yet" as wage inflation and housing transactions remain low.

Earlier this week Dale said in a newspaper interview that rates could conceivably rise in 2014 if growth was stronger and productivity weaker than the central bank expected.

