LONDON The Bank of England's decision on whether to extend its quantitative easing policy should hinge on underlying inflation pressures, Bank chief economist Spencer Dale said on Tuesday.

Expanding on an earlier speech, Dale said that an expected sharp drop in inflation over the next few months to just over 3 percent would not be the key factor.

"Until we get a better sense of underlying inflation pressures I think there will be a nervousness in terms of the extent to which one should keep on stimulating the economy," he told Bloomberg TV in an interview. "On the other hand ... we have to look forward, and if the growth outlook weakens further then that will be pushing in the opposite direction."

Dale added that Britain's economy would grow too slowly over the coming quarters to generate jobs or more orders for firms, but that like during the Bank's previous round of QE, the ongoing asset purchase by the bank should provide significant support.

