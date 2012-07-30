LONDON The Bank of England is not expected to boost its bond-buying programme on Thursday despite Britain's unexpectedly deep recession, with policymakers anxious to assess the impact of other recent actions first.

But the economy's 0.7 percent slump in the second quarter -- more than any economist predicted -- and further dire news from retailers and consumers, underscore the need for more monetary support, which forecasters predict will come later this year.

The country is still suffering the after-effects of the 2008/2009 financial crisis that left many Britons worse off, and the central bank is carrying the burden of supporting the economy as the government's hands are tied by its pledge to erase a huge budget deficit.

All economists surveyed in a Reuters poll last week expected the central bank's decision -- due on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. -- to show an unchanged 50 billion pounds of asset purchases with newly created money and base interest rates held steady at a record low of 0.5 percent.

"The purchases are being made over a four-month period... In effect, barring any unforeseen shocks, the Bank is on autopilot through to the November Inflation Report," RBS economist Ross Walker said.

With the euro zone debt crisis one of the main drags on the UK economy, Britain may get a boost from another source on Thursday if the European Central Bank lives up to expectations and resumes buying Spanish and Italian bonds.

With no change in UK policy on the cards, attention at home will quickly turn to growth and inflation forecasts that governor Mervyn King will present on August 8.

MORE BOE ACTION

Most analysts see another dose of Bank easing later this year, and even a further cut to the base rate is back on the agenda for some after the minutes of the bank's July meeting showed that policymakers resumed discussing such a move.

Deutsche Bank economist George Buckley saw a risk that the Bank could feel the need to act sooner, in particular if the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys for July -- due this week -- showed a sharp worsening of the already bleak picture.

A slump in mortgage lending and weak money supply figures in June published by the Bank on Monday highlighted the dire state of the economy, validating in the view of economists the central bank's July decision to restart its asset purchase programme.

"Clearly these numbers won't yet have been impacted by the quantitative easing decision in July but I think it underscores the case for the Bank of England to continue to inject liquidity into the system," said Lloyds economist Adam Chester.

Together with the government, the central bank has launched a scheme to provide up to 80 billion pounds of cheap funding below market rates to banks in a bid to boost credit flows to businesses and households.

The Bank also activated a scheme to provide cheap six-month funding against a broad range of collateral and urged financial regulators to allow banks to run down liquidity buffers. The government added schemes to boost infrastructure spending.

Two of the nine policymakers voted against the decision to extend asset purchases by 50 billion pounds to 375 billion in July. Ben Broadbent and Spencer Dale wanted to see whether the other new schemes worked first.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by John Stonestreet)