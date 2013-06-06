LONDON The Bank of England voted against restarting its bond buying programme on Thursday and left interest rates at a record low, bringing to a close Governor Mervyn King's final Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Following are analysts' reaction to the widely expected decision:

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"In the past 30 years the Bank has never taken more than a year to turn policy in the opposite direction (i.e. last easing to first hike, or vice versa).

This time is likely to be the exception, however, given the fragility of the economy, the internationally coordinated nature of the credit crisis and the fact that some MPC members had to retract their votes for higher rates between QE1 and QE2 when the economy double-dipped."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"It is likely that the minutes released in around two weeks' time will show that Sir Mervyn unsuccessfully continued to press to restart the QE programme for the fifth month in a row.

Attention will now focus on whether the signs of an upturn in the domestic economy are genuine and the direction in which the incoming Governor, Mark Carney, nudges his committee.

But the economy has suffered false starts before and the notion that Dr Carney will be satisfied with ‘green shoots' is less than compelling bearing in mind that the UK is still vulnerable to a number of downside risks."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"While the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee hopefully gave Sir Mervyn King a nice leaving present, this did not include the further monetary stimulus that he has been asking for since February.

Even so, we still think it is more likely than not that the Bank of England will take further stimulative action over the coming months, most likely in the form of a further 25 billion pounds of quantitative easing sometime in the third quarter.

We suspect that Mark Carney will be keen to try and build up escape velocity from the economy's extended softness and will want to establish his presence. A desire to try and counter recently rising bond yields may also encourage the Bank of England to go for more QE."

(Reporting by UK bureau)