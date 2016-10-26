Commuters walk past the Bank of England in London, Britain October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Bank of England (BoE) has asked major lenders in Britain to detail their exposure to Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and the biggest Italian banks, including Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) made the request in recent weeks, as investors sold off Deutsche and Monte Paschi stock amid scrutiny of their capital levels, the FT said, without saying where it got the information from.

The PRA declined to comment. Deutsche Bank and Monte dei Paschi could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Deutsche Bank face a potential fine of $14 billion from the U.S. Department of Justice over mis-selling of mortgage securities. [nL8N1CG1BT]

Monte dei Paschi said this month it planned to lay off a tenth of its staff, shut branches and sell assets in a bid to win investor backing for a 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) cash call. [nL4N1CV2E1]

($1 = 0.9169 euros)

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)