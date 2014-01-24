Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
LONDON The Bank of England said on Friday it had to phase out its current U.S. dollar liquidity-providing operations in conjunction with other central banks.
Central banks have lent U.S. dollar funds through coordinated money market operations since the onset of the global financial crisis to improve liquidity.
The Bank said its monthly 84-day dollar repo operations will continue until April 30, and the 7-day operations would continue until July 30. The Bank added that it could revive the operations if market conditions dictated this.
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.