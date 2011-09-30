LONDON The Bank of England faces a finely balanced decision next week on whether to launch a second round of stimulus to boost Britain's ailing economy, and a weak run of data at the start of next week might be enough to tip the balance.

Any decision to add to the 200 billion pounds of British government bonds bought with freshly-minted money between March 2009 and February 2010 would mark a major about-turn for the BoE, which just a few months ago was closer to raising rates than loosening policy.

Inflation is more than double the BoE's target at 4.5 percent, but the risk of a big hit to Britain's already-stagnant economy from the euro zone debt crisis has risen sharply over the past three months.

Now the dilemma in the BoE's mind -- at least according to many economists -- is whether to take the plunge and start QE immediately, or wait another month until November, when the outcome of euro zone leaders' discussions will be clearer and the central bank will have a new set of economic forecasts.

"I think they will choose November because they need to explain very carefully to the public why they are expanding monetary stimulus when inflation is high and the policy stance is already very expansionary," said RBC economist Jens Larsen.

"The caveat is to what extent they think we're in a general emergency, where such niceties are not important," he added.

Economists polled by Reuters this week see a 40 percent chance that the BoE will announce a new bout of quantitative easing on Thursday, and a 75 percent chance that they will do so at some point in the future.

This is up from around one-in-three just a month ago. The main change is not so much in the economic outlook -- which was just as shaky before September's meeting -- but in policymaker statements which suggest a greater readiness to take action.

Minutes of September's Monetary Policy Committee meeting showed that Adam Posen continued his long-standing call for an extra 50 billion pounds of asset purchases, and that most of the other eight policymakers thought it "increasingly probable" that looser monetary policy would become warranted in future.

Of those eight, some said a continuation of weak economic conditions would be enough to justify QE, and the majority said that their decision in September had been finely balanced.

This week, external MPC members Ben Broadbent and David Miles both indicated they were on the verge of voting for more stimulus. Even Chief Economist Spencer Dale -- one of the more hawkish MPC members -- accepted it was a possibility.

This means that a batch of purchasing managers' surveys for the manufacturing, construction and services sectors due in the first half of next week could be key to the QE decision.

Last month the services PMI suffered its sharpest drop in a decade, and the manufacturing index sank to a 26-month low.

"If the PMIs are substantially weaker, then that might encourage them to go early," said Larsen.

RBS economist Richard Barwell said the strongest case for delay until November was that policymakers at this month's International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington gave euro zone leaders until a November 3-4 G20 summit to sort out a better rescue package for Greece and other highly indebted countries.

"If the Europeans deliver a comprehensive solution soon then that would address the key downside risk that justifies QE2. If they do not then we will get QE2," he said.

