LONDON The Bank will offer 5 billion pounds of six-month funding at its second extended collateral term repo operation (ECTR) on Wednesday, part of efforts to bring banks' funding costs down and get credit flowing through the economy.

The central bank allotted the full 5 billion pounds in the first monthly auction last month, though the funds cleared at the minimum 25 basis point spread above Bank Rate, suggesting that the Bank was not flooded with high bids for the funds

The Bank announced in June that it was activating the scheme, which was set up in December and was originally intended to offer one-month funds, as part of efforts to kick-start Britain's faltering recovery.

It allows banks to borrow central bank funds in return for lower-quality collateral than they would usually be able to use, including residential mortgage-backed securities, securitised credit card debt, student and consumer loans and some types of asset-backed commercial paper.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)